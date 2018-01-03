The Alabama dynasty continues to roll.

For the third year in a row and sixth out of the last nine years, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing in the college football National Championship game. Alabama dominated the defending champion Clemson Tigers last night in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game, setting up an all-SEC national title game in Atlanta next week.

Next Monday, the SEC will win its 9th National Championship in football since 2006: 2006 – Florida

2007 – LSU

2008 – Florida

2009 – Alabama

2010 – Auburn

2011 – Bama

2012 – Bama

2015 – Bama

2017 – Bama/Georgia — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 2, 2018

Alabama’s defense fueled their 24-6 victory over Clemson, limiting the Tigers to just 188 yards of offense. Bama’s defenders also accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 1-yard touchdown grab by 308-pound defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne, just moments after he picked off Clemson QB Kelly Bryant. Payne, who was named the Sugar Bowl’s defensive MVP noted after the game, “I’ve got gold hands.”

Alabama players to Clemson: "Bye bye!" pic.twitter.com/e0sCRIcFKw — Alex Martin Smith (@asmiff) January 2, 2018

MUST WATCH: #Alabama DB Tony Brown after the big win: "Last year, Clemson players, Hutner Renfrow … he lied! I thank him and Dabo Swinney for all the ammunition he gave this team…" #RollTide #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ii95qZZAzo — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 2, 2018

Waiting for Alabama will be the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia won a double-overtime instant classic in the Rose Bowl 54-48 over No. 2 Oklahoma.

Alabama didn’t play for the SEC title this year because it didn’t win the SEC West, but the Tide will have a chance to finish the season as the best team in the conference and the country when they face SEC champion and No. 3 seed Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia, which will be playing roughly 70 miles from its campus in Athens, will be the first team to play a national championship game in its home state since LSU played in New Orleans in 2012, when it lost to Alabama.