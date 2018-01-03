He continues to challenge scientific scholars and just won’t leave the delusion of a theory, alone.

At this point, B.o.B. is the official poster boy of the flat Earth theory. Over the past year or so, the Atlanta rapper has been vocal about his “findings” through mediums of unpopular scholarship about the chances of the Earth being flat, at most, through social media. His advocacy for the belief has even reached a point to where he has challenged the expertise of NASA and legendary astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to whom B.o.B. has issued a diss track towards titled “Flatline”. Tyson debunked the rapper’s theory in a television statement along with a response diss track with the help of his nephew, “Flat to Fact.”

Bill Nye, the distinguished science educator, recently joined the B.o.B. deflation team when he checked the rapper and Boston Celtics player, Kyrie Irving about their questionable theory in an interview with Complex. Nye invited both Irving and Bobby Ray to his organization, the Planetary Society, for the sake of having access to tools that assist with proving their theory, correct. Such a suggestion is a response to B.o.B.’s GoFundMe campaign, which is dedicated to his goal of launching a satellite to prove the existence his flat Earth.

“Before you do that, why don’t you consider joining the Planetary Society. We will have cameras that will take pictures of the Earth and you can decide for yourself.”

B.o.B. has heard Nye’s request, and made the decision to respond to the educationist on Instagram, by insisting he needs to stop “picking on rappers and athletes” and speak to the “big dogs.” The big dog he is making reference to is Eric Dubay, the author of The Flat Earth Conspiracy. Clearly, this is the book that enlightened the “Nothin’ on You” rapper about the conspiracy (keyword) and he’d rather have Nye take it up with his enlightener, instead of himself, despite the fact that NASA astronauts tweet him all the time because he is just a rapper.

#iJustRap 🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by B.o.B (@bob) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:56am PST

“You know, I can point you to some books if you want to look more into it, but, you know, I think it’s time that you stop picking on rappers and athletes and really step up to the plate and talk to the big dogs. Why don’t you sit down with Eric Dubay my friend?” says the Grammy nominated rapper. “NASA be tweeting me, all their astronauts be tweeting me, don’t tweet me! Talk to Eric Dubay, you know what I’m saying? I just rap. I’m an information guy. I can just point you to the information.”

One thing about this whole fiasco that is an actual fact, because it is apparent, is, B.o.B. is just a rapper. It is not a surprise that he responded to Nye, but perhaps if he does not wish to combat in a debate with the renowned educator, or any scientific educators, he shouldn’t challenge them in the first place.