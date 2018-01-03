Last week we all heard about the unfortunate death of Rihanna‘s 21 year old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne due to gun violence. Tavon was walking through a track near his new home when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. He was immediately rushed by a private vehicle to the state- run Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Although still very sad, Rihanna’s family is starting off the new year with justice for Tavon.

23- year old Shawayne Dashawn Williams has been arrested and charged with the murder of Alleyne, which occurred at Eden Lodge, St Michael around 7 pm on December 26. According to Barbados Today, Shawayne appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates court today, but was not required to plead to the indictable offense.

This was Tavon’s first Christmas in his new home with his older sister Tanella Alleyne and younger brother. After breaking down at the hospital, Tanella took to social media saying that she is only comforted by the fact that he will now be with her twin sister and their mother.

This senseless murder pushed RiRi to call for an end to gun violence in her country where 30 murders, including 23 gun- related were recorded last year.