To many, The Breakfast Club was the coming-of-age film that premiered over 30 years ago, profiling misfit teenagers from different Los Angeles high school cliques who spent Saturday morning in detention together, before they realized their potential. The film became a massive success in pop culture at the time. Fast forward to the present, and The Breakfast Club is an entirely new bunch of colorful characters (with a look and punch-lines more like The Firm’s Nas, Foxy and AZ), marketed as “The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show.”

This team of journalists, influencers and entrepreneurs can more aptly be described as “The Most Powerful Talk Show & Squad Period,” as they win their fifth consecutive Power 30 #1 Radio spot from The Source Magazine. How did Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God get to this damn near iconic status, and what makes them so powerful? We do not have the pages in this issue to fully describe their individual and group accolades in detail.

However, to give a small snapshot on the success of these leaders of the morning shows, check the stats below:

The Breakfast Club is the most listened to Syndicated Urban Contemporary Morning Show in America

4 Million listeners weekly

Syndicated In 80 plus markets (and Armed Forces); Heard in 150 countries

Their individual accomplishments, business portfolios and social followings are both profound and “bananas.” Keep an eye out for more details on their achievements and video on these radio power players.

CONGRATS!