When she’s not dropping fire hits, Cardi B is successfully killing her collaborations; which includes her latest project with Bruno Mars for his upcoming remix for his song Finesse.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Bruno Mars hopped on Instagram to announce that he has teamed up with Cardi for the official remix of his single Finesse, which will be dropping on January 4th at midnight. Mars posted a picture of the cover art for the single and captioned it

“Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST.”

The cover art features Cardi B with big hoop earrings, a backwards hat and tons of gold jewelry followed by Mars rocking a long sleeve shirt under a striped short- sleeve hoodie and gold chains; straight 90’s style.

After recently just becoming one of only three artists to have their first three song entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in the top 10 simultaneously, joining The Beatles and Ashanti, looks like Cardi is taking no days off. With such a phenomenal 2017 we can only imagine what 2018 will have in store for the rapper.