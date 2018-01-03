The Catholic League apparently has an issue with the visual conduct of Jay-Z‘s star-studded “Family Feud” music video. The organization, who claims to be on a mission to defend the rights of their teachings whenever a case of slander surfaces, is prone to making use of all mediums of media to reach for justice. Catholic League President, Bill Donohue claims in a statement issued on the organization’s website, that the video “falls flat, leading nowhere.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the visual depicts the Carter family, Jay Z, his daughter Blue Ivy, and wife Beyoncé, as one of royalty, sequencing a tale that is rather highly labyrinthine than intrinsic in comparison to the visuals of Jay-Z’s past. After wandering through the evolution of the royal family’s coming, the visual highlights Jay Z in the church immersed in prayer along with a confessional, where he raps away his sins to the priestess stationed on the opposed side, Beyoncé, who is adorned a royal blue garb with a grand crown.

The Catholic League finds the church scene to be problematic, but unfortunately, the organization does not elaborate on the specifics about their dispute with the video. In the statement, Donohue claims the video confirms Jay-Z’s racist “anti-black” commentary, yet deems the couple’s work as “genius” and “gratuitous.”