Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t want to see Kyrie Irving go.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lue urged general manager Koby Altman to keep the disgruntled star.

Lue compared the situation to when the Los Angeles Lakers resisted Kobe Bryant‘s trade demands in 2007.

“We wanted to figure out is this real?” Altman said. “Is Kyrie someone we might want to bring back and say, ‘Hey, look, players have figured it out in the past. You’re going to figure it out. We’re going to still be really good, we’re going to be winning games, so it’s not going to be all awful.’ You know what I mean? So thinking about the parameters of that, the implications of that was something we were also always debating.”

The Cavaliers eventually decided to trade Irving to the Celtics.

Irving was able to get what he desired in leading the Boston Celtics as the unquestioned leading scorer. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have gotten in return a couple of key pieces to the puzzle that included All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is set to make his season debut on Tuesday night.