Enigmatic pop star Justin Timberlake announced yesterday that he will be releasing a new album, Man of the Woods.

The album’s due date is scheduled for a February 2 release, and collaborators are ranging from the past (The Neptunes) and new collaborations (Alicia Keys, Chris Stapleton). But, the release of his first single, “Filthy” will feature production from Danja and Timberland. The two produced the bulk of his iconic 2006 release, FutureSex/LoveSounds. The single is expected to be released Friday, January 5 and the reunion between the three will be much anticipated. Timberlake won’t stop there though, with intentions to roll out a total of four music videos leading up to the album’s release.

The Mark Romanek-directed music video for “Filthy,” which is described as being “dance-heavy,” “colorful” and “futuristic,” is set to feature Timberlake playing the role of an inventor presenting one of his latest creations to the world. Sounds epic. Three more new videos helmed by three different directors will be released after the one for “Filthy” as the singer heads into the release of Man of the Woods, which is all set to drop on Feb. 2. That’s just two days before Timberlake takes the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sun., Feb. 4.

The anticipation of the sound Timberlake will go for will bring intrigue from the public. Because the collaborators for “Filthy” are Danja and Timbaland, anything less than a cohesive sound similar to FutureSex/LoveSounds will perhaps be seen as a letdown. Preorders for the album will begin January 5, as well.