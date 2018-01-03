Isaiah Thomas made his 2017-18 NBA season debut and most importantly, his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Tuesday night.

Thomas was ALL the way back, at least physically, in last night’s game against the Trailblazers. He scored 17 points, dished three assists, and knocked down four three-pointers, shooting his way right into the Cavs offense. He played limited minutes (19), but his role as scorer stayed true for every tick.

Isiah Thomas scored 17 points in 18 minutes in his return from injury and #Cavs debut. pic.twitter.com/i8pI2nlP0n — Jurado (@JuradoNYC) January 3, 2018

Damn that felt good!!! God is so good. Truly blessed to be able to be on the court again competing for something. Great team win and thank you for all the love and support during these tough 7 months that I’ve been out. I’m finally back and it feels so good #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2018

“It was a special moment,” Thomas said of the reception.

I haven’t played in a game and you would think I was here for a few years and playing and battling in Finals with this team, but it was special for my family to be here, my wife and kids to see that, that’s genuine love right there and I appreciate them patiently waiting and giving me the love they did tonight.

Thomas was a distributor too, racking up three assists — and a few hockey assists — to two turnovers, already having a feel for where his teammates would be. He proved he has chemistry with Dwyane Wade already, and had a pair of unreal passes to the cutting shooting guard.

Now with Isaiah Thomas on the lineup, the Cavaliers’ roster is taking shape. The next few months should be a jelling process before the playoffs begin.