The judges must’ve been from the hood because they would not let Nick slide for saying “gangster” instead of “gangsta”.

He was so excited to show off his ’90s hip-hop knowledge on Jeopardy! this week. But what does he get for accidentally pronouncing the iconic Coolio song as “Gangster’s Paradise” and not “Gangsta’s Paradise”? An initial influx of funds and a proud smile.

During the New Year’s Day episode of the show, the host, Alex Trebek, gave a clue about the book Paradise Lost and the song “Gangsta’s Paradise”. Trebek, 77, read, “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”Spicher quickly buzzed in to respond saying, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” and it was deemed correct at first.

Alex Trebek rained on his parade, saying the judges ultimately couldn’t get with his syllable pronunciation. It’s what Coolio would’ve wanted and deserved.