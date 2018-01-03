KB the General is back with his latest banger, “Won’t Land.”

I’m so high I won’t land / She be blowing me but shorty ain’t a fan / Said she want to make some new demands. Told me I should fit her in my plans, the Maryland native spits on the chorus.

The video for the mellow song kicks off with a girl sitting on a bed, presumably taking snaps. In another shot, KB helps her flex for the gram by taking some full body pictures for her.

Check out the visuals for “Won’t Land,” above. You won’t be disappointed.