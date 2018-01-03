Kim Kardashian took to social media to praise her son Saint West, for being “strong,”

Mrs. West reports, Saint spent three nights in the hospital recovering from pneumonia. Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs which can be deadly, especially in the case of infants and small children.

Both Kim and Kanye West stayed at their son’s bedside during his time of need. As parents first, they shared overnight duties.

On Tuesday, Kim let fans and supporters know that Saint has since recovered and is now home resting.

She shared a photo of herself cradling her son. The caption read:

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she wrote on Instagram. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!” She is confident Saint will soon be back to his normal self. “He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! she continued.

With the health scare settled, it is a new year and the West Family can now turn their attention towards welcoming their newest addition to the family.

Unlike siblings North and Saint West, the power couple’s third child will be born via surrogate. This baby is due this month. We are eager to see which parent the child favors.

All in all, we continue to wish young Saint West, a speedy recovery. We also want to encourage everyone to bundle up with extra layers of clothing during this winter season. Temperatures across the nation have reached record lows. Infants, small children and the elderly are most at risk for developing pneumonia.