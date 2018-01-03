Netflix shook up the cinematic world with the release of their original, high-budget film, Bright, starring Will Smith. The flick received positive reviews, and will be getting a sequel.

The streaming platform ordered a second installment before the original film dropped. They confirmed the news on Wednesday, revealing that Smith and Joel Edgerton will reprise their roles in the second film. David Ayer will also return to write and direct the sequel. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless are also set to produce. However, there is one core player who will not come back: Max Landis, the screenwriter.

A release date for the sequel has not been yet announced, but it’s sure to be a hit. In a release, the streaming platform said Bright is the No. 1 movie on Netflix internationally, and is the “highest viewed Netflix film ever on the service in its first week of release and one of the biggest originals (including sequels/additional seasons) Netflix has ever launched.”