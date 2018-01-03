Oakland Raiders Want Jon Gruden as Head Coach, So Does He

Oakland Raiders Want Jon Gruden as Head Coach, So Does He

The Oakland Raiders want Jon Gruden back as their head coach. Looks like the feelings are mutual.

Appearing on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo show, Gruden said he had interviewed with Raiders principal owner and managing general partner Mark Davis.

It’s been reported that Gruden will earn $10-million per season. The only hangup appears to be the Raiders have to fulfill the requirements of the Rooney Rule by interviewing a minority head coaching candidate.

Gruden was asked if he would be the next coach of the Raiders, who fired Jack Del Rio immediately following the season finale Sunday.

“That’s up to Mark Davis,” Gruden said.

I have had conversations with Mark. They’re still, I believe, going through the interview process. When he knows, I think we’ll all know. But I appreciate Adam (Schefter) and Chris (Mortensen)’s confidence that I have a chance of getting that job. It’s awfully nice of them.

To get Gruden to leave a plumb job like the star of Monday Night Football, where he earns $6.5-million a year from ESPN plus endorsements, everyone knew it would take an enormous contract. However, Gruden debunked reports that he will receive a share of the Raiders ownership.

“There’s no truth to that at all,” Gruden said.

I heard Stephen Smith screaming at me on TV yesterday on one of his shows. There’s no validity to that at all. None. Zero. That’s a nice segment I saw, but no ownership, that’s for sure.

The fact that the Oakland Raiders aren’t seriously interviewing candidates and had no problem letting go of their former head coach, all signs point to getting Gruden by any means possible.