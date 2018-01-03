Rob Riley is a star on CW’s hit show “Dynasty.” Prior to that, he starred as Terrence Wall on Vh1’s Show “Hit The Floor,” for 3 seasons. The actor is displaying all of his talents with the release of “Prove It”. The song has a heavy island influence that is set to heat up the spring and summer.

Riley recently launched Peppa Sauce Entertainment in Trinidad. The song “Prove It,” was produced by Soca producer Kernal “Kitch” Roberts who is the son of legendary Lord Kitchner. Together they bring a flair that has the potential to get you up and dancing.

When Rob Riley isn’t acting or in the studio, he is giving back. He created the non-profit organization Hollywood Massive which brings a bit of Caribbean culture to over six different countries around the world. The organization serves to uplift at-risk youth of the various regions. The organization has supported those affected by Hurricane Irma which devastated various parts of the Caribbean and the U.S.

Riley is making a mark in multiple industries outside of Hollywood. Catch him on the track “Prove It”, as he effortlessly collaborates with TraffiK 7.0 to deliver Soca vibes anyone can enjoy.

Get into “Prove It”below. For more on Rob Riley, you can follow him here.