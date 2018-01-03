Roc Nation just landed a top first round prospect.

Saquon Barkley has signed with entertainer Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency.

Barkley and Roc Nation announced their signing Wednesday, three days after Barkley declared himself eligible for the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley clearly is excited.

“It was a really easy decision. A lot of people came around my way, but they were focused on me and they did a great job at selling my family on setting me up for life, bringing value outside of football. I felt like it was harder for other agencies to pitch that family feel when they were working with 30 or 40 guys.”

The 20-year old running back rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and had 18 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Barkley is the fourth running back on Roc Nation’s Sports roster of clients, joining Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars and C.J. Prosise of the the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Espn’s Darren Rovell, Barkley and his family were invited to Jay Z’s home in Los Angeles this week, where the two talked about his business future. Barkley tells the press:

“I’m obviously a big fan of his… He is a wise man, has a lot of knowledge and gives good advice.”

Barkley will be represented by Roc Nation’s Kim Miale, who also represents Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Miale said:

“We think he’s the best player in this draft, and we’re thrilled he became part of our family,”

It’s a terrific signing by Roc Nation as they continue to build their brand in the sports agency market.