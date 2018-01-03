Words by Roman White

If you follow Young MA on Instagram, you’ll notice that she looks a lot slimmer these days. The Brooklyn MC took notice to comments about her weight loss and addressed her followers directly on Instagram Tuesday.

“To all my supporters that keep saying I lost weight.. yes it was on purpose,” says the “Hot Sauce” rapper. “I’ve stopped eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb…) cut my liquor intake into ‘occasionally only.’ Young MA was famous for her love for Hennessy constantly mentioning the popular drink in her music and even making her original Instagram name “HennynHoes.” She has since changed her IG name to her stage name.

Young MA has also been monitoring her calories as she goes through this lifestyle change. In her two month long diet, Young MA announced that she has lost 20 pounds from dieting and eating better. Aside from physical change, the rapper feels “less exhausted” with a full supply of energy and mentally feels stronger. At the end of the post, the “Red Lyfe” lyricist tells her fans, “if you are not happy with anything in your life you have the power to change it! Only you!”

With this new found spirit, she also revealed that she plans on releasing new music real soon. Her most recent release was the ‘Herstory EP’ which featured seven tracks including the multi-platinum single “Ooouuu.”

Young MA is not the only person in hip-hop who is adopting a healthier lifestyle. DJ Khaled was just enlisted as the newest Spokesperson and Social Media Ambassador for Oprah’s Weight Watchers. It would be interesting to see if Khaled, a fellow sponsored artist of Beats by Dre, tries to recruit Young MA or at the very least offer her a sponsorship with the company.

You can see Young MA’s full Instagram post below.