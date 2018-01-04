The pair throw it all the way back in this visual.

On January 3, Bruno Mars revealed that a remix to his record “Finesse,” appearing on his grammy-nominated album 24K Magic, featured “Big Bronx Boogie” rapper Cardi B, and would drop at midnight.

Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and I Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse pic.twitter.com/eFEXl3vb2Z — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 3, 2018

Shortly after tweeting his special surprise, Bruno Mars asked Cardi B if he could drop the music video for “Finesse,” in addition to the single. Cardi B responded,

“Mhhhhhhmmm???? i don’t think they ready.”

Bruno Mars then excitedly let fans know that the music video would indeed drop at midnight and is dedicated to one of his favorite T.V. shows of all time. His follow-up tweet thanking actor and film producer Keenen Wayans, gave fans a hint as to what the “Finesse” visual would be based on. Midnight rolled around and the highly anticipated music video finally dropped.

F#*k it! I’m feelin saucy! Dear everybody in the universe! Let’s have some fun tonight!! #FinesseVideo I’m doing it! it’s coming! 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/A3C42xuW4j — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s music video for the “Finesse” Remix, pays homage to the classic 90’s sketch comedy show, In Living Color. Created by Keenan and Damon Wayans, In Living Color was a 90’s staple in television that was responsible for launching and aiding the careers of many popular celebrities we know today including, the Wayans family, Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier. The vibrant, colorful music video perfectly mirrors the show’s original intro theme, and became one of the top trending stories on Twitter with the hashtag #FinesseVideo.

Watch the fun, energetic music video below. Do you think they properly paid justice to In Living Color?