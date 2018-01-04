Check out this exclusive clip of the highly anticipated film The Commuter, starring Colin McFarlane(Patient Zero) and Liam Neeson. McFarlane plays the conduction in the soon to be released blockbuster due in theaters January 12.

The film is about an insurance salesman Michael(Liam Neeson) is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and he is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train.