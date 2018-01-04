Marvel’s “Black Panther” is about hit the mainstream shortly as a big-budget Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster and retail merchandising phenomenon. There couldn’t be a more appropriate musician to helm the soundtrack as a Press Release this morning confirmed that Kendrick Lamar and TDE will be assisting in composing the official soundtrack to the movie and released the first single “All The Stars” featuring SZA and K-Dot himself. TDE is readying itself for a cultural coup d’état as it continues to captivate sporting an ultra-powerful set of musicians on their roster who can create seemingly any style or magnitude of single. Listen to the stadium-ready anthem below along with the trailer for “Black Panther”. Catch it in theatres February 16th.