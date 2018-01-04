LaVar Ball and Big Baller Brand is ready for it’s international debut.

The Ball family made their highly anticipated arrival in Lithuania on Wednesday (Jan. 3). LaVar Ball and his two sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, arrived at the Vilnius airport where they were immediately swarmed by a mob of reporters and fans.

“We’ll go over there [to Lithuania] for a hot minute just to let ’em know before these boys [LaMelo and LiAngelo] get on the Lakers,” LaVar told TMZ Sports.

LaMelo and LiAngelo will play in both the Baltic and Lithuanian league games for Prienu Vytautas. LaVar said he expects his sons to dominate overseas.

Vytautas will host Tsmoki-Minsk in the Ball’s debut on January 9th in a Baltic league game, which is considered a lower-level than the Lithuanian league.

Insane. Ball family came to Lithuania, Absolute chaos in Vilnius airport pic.twitter.com/vZALO33BSw — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018

Currently, Prienu Vytautas is placed ninth among the 10 teams playing in the LKL, and fourth in their group in the Baltic Basketball League. The Ball brothers should help the team with their game on and off the court.