The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige plans on supporting the Time’s Up campaign, by adhering to their wear-black protest at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The queen earned a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role as Florence Jackson in the movie Mudbound.

Apparently, as a woman who has been in show business for almost thirty years, she has also experienced her own dose of sexual harassment in the workplace but has made the choice to keep the accounts to herself. Instead, Blige will join the league, in hopes that her presence will influence women from all walks of life to step forward about their own experiences.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday (Jan. 2), she expressed her reason for supporting the anti-harassment movement. “I am one of those women, so, you know, I don’t want to go into detail about that and I haven’t, but I am, and I stand with those women. I champion them,” says Blige.

She finds Time’s Up wear-black protest to be instrumental due to the confidence it will instill in women who may find themselves voiceless on the matter. “…there’s so many women that don’t get a chance to speak in other industries that are not the film industry, the music industry. It’s important for us to stand up for them so they can get a chance to speak.”

The Time’s Up campaign, which follows the #MeToo movement pioneered by Tarana Burke, aims to counsel a legislation to defy sexual harassment in the workplace and will also include a legal defense fund. The movement has sanctioned for all women who are in accord with those who have been sexually harassed, to wear black at the Golden Globes ceremony taking place on Sunday.