2018 is starting out great for the ladies over at “The Real.”

FOX Television Studios has ordered two more seasons of the hit talk show, renewing it through the 2019-2020 season, reaching 17 markets and over 37% of television homes.

Hosted by Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, the syndicated series that has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, feature the ladies discuss trending topics in their popular segment “Girl Chat,” along with celebrity interviews, fashion, relationships, lifestyle and their personal lives.

“This season has been a thrill,” said executive producer Rachel Miskowiec. according to AOL. “Going live showcases Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie, and Tamara in the best light. They’re able to address the tough questions and the headlines as they break. The news cycle is only getting faster and we’re looking forward to keeping up with the hottest stories and booking more guests to contribute to the conversation.”

This season, the show’s fourth, the show went live for the first time, including live video chatting with fans via social media. The NAACP Image Award nominated series also encores nightly on BET.

Congratulations ladies!