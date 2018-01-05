Dominican artist, Amara Del Negra has signed a multi-album deal with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG. This announcement follows the premiere of the new series of VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop Miami, the fourth different city the network has gone to for its Love and Hip Hop franchise.

The “Se Que Soy” artist shared her joy in signing the deal on Instagram. VH1.com translated the Spanish written caption on Del Negra’s Instagram post.

“I left the past behind and decided to focus on me! My career! And my goals! I always said “God’s Time is Perfect!” For those who did not believe in me … I warn you that NOW THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD! Thank God! My mom! My fans! My Followers! My manager and the President of the BMG label And all those who have supported me a thousand thanks. You are part of my achievements and where I want it to be, I will always proudly carry the flag of the Dominican Republic!”

In the first episode of the new show, Del Negra has a scene in the studio with producer, Elijah “Young Hollywood” Sarraga who scolds the Afro-Latina singer for not having a “cookie cutter” look. An intense argument ensues that involves what could be perceived as racially charged and sexist rhetoric from the male producer.

At this point, there has to be some level of regret on Young Hollywood’s mind now that Amara is looking to release her first single as a signed artist in the first quarter of this year. Del Negra seems to be an early favorite on Love and Hip Hop Miami which has had a few noteworthy cast members become stars following their reality show stardom. K. Michelle got a big boost in popularity after starring in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta – and she now enjoys a successful career having released her fourth studio album since appearing on the reality show.

Love and Hip Hop also gave “Bartier Cardi” artist Cardi B a huge boost when fans saw her bubbly, ratchet yet entertaining personality on their TV screens for the first time. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is now a three times platinum record.

Amara Del Negra be the next breakout star from Love and Hip Hop. At the very least, she is off to a great start.