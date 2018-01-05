Barack Obama is set to make his first television talk show appearance since leaving the office.

Late night icon, David Letterman, is coming out of retirement and taking his talents to Netflix.

The streaming service is producing a talk show series titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The people featured on the guest list certainly needs no introduction. The line-up includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and former President Obama.

Obama is the first guest on the six-episode, 60-minute Netflix talk show series.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is set to premiere on January 12th. Check out the official trailer above.