C-Rod released the video for his latest single, “Beautiful Life.”

The lush sample and addictive groove of this record will take over you the minute you hit play. The MC proves that he is a fearless rapper, as he gives us a glimpse of his personal life in this new track.

The Gavin Thompson-directed video showcases C-Rod’s storytelling prowess, meanwhile reflecting on the ups-and-downs he has been through in his life.

Press play above to watch C-Rod’s “Beautiful Life.”