While the rest of the general public have the chance to see Den Of Thieves, the action-packed, silver screen blockbuster starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. when it hits theaters January 19th, New Yorkers get the opportunity to check out a private screening of Den Of Thieves this upcoming Monday in Times Square.

The AMC25 Theater, located on West 42nd Street in Times Square, will facilitate the event hosted by Love And Hip Hop: New York‘s Ayisha Diaz. Click the link here before all of the seats are booked!