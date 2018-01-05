On Tuesday (Jan. 3), west coast hip-hop legend Yo-Yo broke news to the hip-hop community that her fellow sister in rhyme, The Lady of Rage is currently hospitalized. The Make Way For The Motherlode emcee took to Instagram to share a flick of her hospital visit to Rage, a sentimental one, where Yo-Yo is seen sitting by Lady of Rage’s bedside. The photo was captioned with a prayer request, “Say a prayer for my big sis of HipHop…”

The comment section immediately endured a flood of healing deliveries and prayer requests. The lyrical murderer received wishes for a speedy recovery from fellow hip-hop sisters the iconic Roxanne Shante, Missy Elliott, Da Brat, Gangsta Boo, Lyric Jones and even actress Meagan Good.

The reason for Rage’s hospitalization is unknown, but such detail doesn’t warrant a reason to disregard her condition. The icon shared a hospital selfie on Instagram following Yo-Yo’s reveal, rarely appearing ill, despite being hooked up to a possible heart monitor, as the wire is seen placed right on her chest. She thanked everyone who has extended their healing wishes to her even seemed surprised by the outpour of support.

The Lady of Rage’s hip-hop coming hit the masses in the early 90s on primary west coast hip-hop albums Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic and Snoop Dogg‘s Doggystyle. Her performance on both albums alone heralded Rage as one of the most practical female emcees of the 90s. She later went on to give birth to her widely acclaimed hit, which hones her signature hairstyle in 1994 “Afro Puffs” and is best recognized for her place as the first female rapper of Death Row Records.

We send grand amounts of healing energy to the Lady of Rage for a sound and speedy recovery.