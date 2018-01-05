After hitting his head in a fall in October Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and underwent surgery to remove it December 16.

Thankfully, the surgery was successful and the longtime host was released from the hospital two days later. Trebek is expected to make a full and complete recovery. He is also expected to resume taping in mid-January.

The show is filmed months in advanced, therefore, the broadcast schedule won’t be affected with one exception: The upcoming College Championship, which was supposed to tape now, will film in March for April.

Trebek, 77, renewed his hosting deal in May, securing his gig through the 2019-20 season, which will be the syndicated show’s 36th year on-air.

Check out his message to his fans above.