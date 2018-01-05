Justin Bieber Museum Exhibit to Open Up in Ontario

A memorial of Justin Bieber’s formative years are going on display in a museum in his Canadian hometown, Stratford, Ontario.

The exhibit was coordinated by Stratford Perth Museum with cooperation from Bieber’s grand parents, Diane and Bruce Dale, who gave them access to archive items from the 23-year-old singer’s childhood and career.

A few items set for display includes JB’s Grammy Award, a hockey bag and personal letters including one from Michelle Obama.

“Steps to Stardom” opens at the Stratford Perth Museum on Feb. 18. The exhibit’s title references Justin’s improvised shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre.