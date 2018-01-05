2018 is already starting off as a good year for Justin Timberlake.

On Tuesday, the superstar announced that he’s releasing his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, at the top of February. The first single, “Filthy,” was released on Friday, and the rollout continues.

The “Rock Your Body” singer took to Instagram on Friday to unveil a handwritten track list for his forthcoming album.

MOTW. Link in bio. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 5, 2018 at 8:00am PST

The titles of the songs on the 16-track album sounds “earthy” like Pharrell Williams suggested in the album’s teaser. The album notably features Alicia Keys on a track titled, “Morning Light,” and Chris Stapleton on a song called, “Say Something.”

JT will be releasing three more singles from the album prior to its release, beginning on January 18th. Each single will be released with its visuals, directed by three different helmsman, to help set up the vibe for the singer’s “most ambitious album to date.”

Man of the Woods is slate for a February 2nd release date.