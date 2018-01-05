Kevin Gates Will Reportedly Be Released From Prison Next Week

About a week ago, prison documents surfaced the web suggesting that Kevin Gates’ parole date was switched from June to January. XXL reports that the rapper is set to be released from East Moline Correctional Center next Wednesday, January 10th.

Gates has been locked up in Illinois, serving time a 30-month sentence for a felony gun possession charge. Before being incarcerated, he just came home after serving 6 months in a Florida jail for kicking a fan in the chest.

It was revealed that Gates would be eligible for parole in June 2018 a few months after his sentence. There was much speculation about his release date being bumped up to January last month. Now it’s confirmed that he will be released next week according to the documents below.