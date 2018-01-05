Seems like rapper Kevin Gates might be getting a second chance at freedom.

In 2015, Kevin served a 5 month sentence after kicking a female fan in the chest at one of his concerts. After doing the time he was hit again with another charge before he could even get his foot out the door. Gates had outstanding warrants for weapon possession and was hit with a 30- month sentence, sending him right back to jail. It’s safe to say he’s no stranger to the system.

In recent news, Lindsey Hess from the Illinois Department of Correction told TMZ,

“Kevin’s scheduled to be released on Wednesday (Jan 10), after serving 9 months. He is getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.”

Although he has been locked up for the past year, that has not stopped the rapper from releasing new music. In September, the sequel to his By Any Means mixtape which features PNB Rock was released by Kevin’s wife and camp.

Hopefully Kevin can avoid trouble moving forward and get back to his music.