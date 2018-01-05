Words by Roman White

Lil Uzi Vert and music producer Wheezy have finished a joint project and could drop it any day now. The Philadelphia rapper tweeted Thursday, “@LilUziVert x @Wheezy5th tape done in 12 hours.” The post was retweeted by Wheezy ultimately confirming that this project exists and will hopefully be released in the near future.

Uzi is still flaming hot from his latest album, Luv is Rage 2 which went Gold in 2017. The album also gave us the TM88 produced monster hit, “XO Tour Lif3,” which is RIAA certified 4x platinum. Uzi has become one of the prominent artists in hip-hop and to see him working on a collaborative project with Wheezy speaks volumes about the upcoming Atlanta producer.

Wheezy really caught fire after producing eight of the thirteen tracks on Young Thug’s Barter 6 album. Wheezy has also worked with Kid Ink, T.I., and Young Dolph to name a few. He even previously worked with Uzi and Wiz Khalifa on the track “Queso” co-produced with TM88.

Although this is not necessarily something new, we’ve seen a trend of rappers working on joint projects working with one producer. Metro Boomin saw a lot of work toward the end of 2017 having produced a joint project with Big Sean titled Double or Nothing and also did 21 Savage and Offset’s joint mixtape Without Warning. Young Thug and DJ Carnage tag-teamed the Young Martha EP, and Curren$y released a project with Lex Luger titled The Motivational Speech EP.

On a more grand level, JAY-Z’s Grammy-nominated album 4:44 was entirely produced by super producer No I.D.

This joint project could be a huge move for Wheezy. Although he has worked with prominent artists in the past, he could be having a real moment when this project drops with Lil Uzi Vert in the prime of his rap career.