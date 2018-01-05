A$AP Rocky has been teasing a new album for a while now. But there hasn’t been much information about it until now.

Rocky hopped on his Instagram story and previewed a snippet of a forthcoming single on Thursday. The record begins with a dark instrumental that is later accompanied by Flacko’s deep voice circling back to his normal pitch. “Heroin punch, cocaine up in her veins/She dancing, acting strange/Heroin punch, I ain’t for the games/Smoking blunts, rolling paper planes, what you want,” Rocky spits in different pitches.

He didn’t reveal the track’s title, but many fans are speculating that it’s called, “Testing,” based on the caption Rocky posted on the Instagram story. The “testing” of different pitches in addition to statements he made in his previous interview with GQ gives this theory more support.

He told GQ that he’s dedicating this new album to trying new things.

My new album is really about testing new sounds. People are scared to test new sounds, so they go with what’s current ’cause it’s the easy thing to do. The top 100 songs sound a certain way. People cater more to that because it’s a bigger demographic behind that, or it’s a guaranteed demographic behind that. I prefer to experiment and have my crowd grow with me and to reach new crowds. I don’t just rap—I actually make music. That’s why it takes time. These sonics represent me.

Check out the snippet’s of the song below: