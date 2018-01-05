Last week, Paris Hilton’s fiancé Chris Zylka popped the question during a holiday trip in Aspen, with a 20-carat, $20 million ring.

The heiress has been showing off the pear-shaped rock non-stop (with all reason), thanks to her fingerless glove collection. She loves the ring so much that she’s taking extra precautions to protect it.

TMZ reports that the couple has hired 24/7 security to shadow them ever since he put a ring on it. There’s already around-the-clock security at her home, and they’re also with her in the streets, but in regular clothes so that it isn’t obvious.

This was a smart move considering the amount of heists this past year. This includes the jewelry bust at her aunt Kyle Richards’ house.

Furthermore, we can’t forget the ordeal with Hilton’s former BFF, Kim Kardashian, in Paris.