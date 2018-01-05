Philip Anschutz, the CEO of AEG and owner of Golden Voice/ Coachella received a lot of backlash last year after it was revealed that he donated up to $190,000 to conservative groups including anti- LGBTQ organizations like Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council. Anschutz responded saying that the report was ‘fake’ news. He mentioned in a statement to Rolling Stones last year,

“Neither I nor the foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti- LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of the Anschutz Foundation that certain organizations either the foundation or i have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”

After the announcement of this year’s Coachella lineup, an article published by The Fader was disclosed that Philip personally gave $187,300 USD to Republican candidates and Super PACs in 2017. The recipients included pro-gun Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, pro-life birther U.S. Representative Mike Coffman, Scott Tipton (a Colorado congressman who opposes same- sex marriage and abortion), Nebraska Sen. Deb Fisher and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Although the politicians received money directly from Anschutz, majority of the donations came from The Anschutz Corporation. Anschuts and his foundation have yet to respond to accusations. See below some reactions to the news via social media.

I wonder if @Beyonce know that Coachella owner dontes money to republics who votes against gun control, and doesn’t believe Obama is a US citizen — L (@selfmade_dope) January 3, 2018

Coachella lineup looks so bomb BUT I wouldn’t throw my money away for an homophobic owner of this like hellnaaa you’re suppose to express yourself at a festival and feel free but nah I pass lol — 🗆 (@iimgab) January 3, 2018