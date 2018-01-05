Words by Nick Slay
Maury Povich is TV’s reigning shock host of Daytime TV.
For many, his show The Maury Show is the go to program, certain to assist if you questions about the faithfulness of your partner or the validity of your relationship. Everyone knows his trademark, “You are not the father”, a phrased announced after a couple takes a televised DNA tests and it does not work out so well. Matching that with his ability to put people in the hot seat using a lie detector test, he has brought in the kind of ratings that most TV shows can only dream of.
Today on Twitter, ‘Uncle Maury’ as he is affectionately or notoriously known put out a special (albeit hilarious) tweet directed at our favorite rags to riches story Cardi B via the @TheMauryShow account.
.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury!
— The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018
You're weak? How do you think @iamcardib feels? https://t.co/rliyD4xR4y
— The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018
If you’re asking yourself why the “Finesse” singer (who is riding high off of the 90’s wave with Bruno Mars) needs these services, you must have been distracted or under a rock. The Source’s“Woman of the Year” is in the midst of sex tape and cheating allegations with her fiancé Offset and a second unsubstantiated clip has been released via Twitter supposedly catching The Migos’ front man in the act. But is it him?
Many people clown the videos for being super blurry, stating it could be anybody with dreads. Black Twitter also took the opportunity to clown the videos, and support Cardi B throughout all the drama. If you’re old enough to remember the R. Kelly tape scandal, this may give similar vibes. The couple vehemently denies that the tape is real.
Now there is no proof that Maury actually typed this; it could just a funny quip from the admin of the account. Whatever the case it is a diversion from the Trump ruled news cycle. Here are some of Black Twitter’ s funniest responses to the alleged cheating scandal:
Doitlooklikethatwasmeinthatvideo #offset pic.twitter.com/gRre7slnpm
— Fmoi:Lenadadoll💕 (@lenadadoll) January 5, 2018
all reaching 🙄 y’all said “sextape” i’m thinking i’m bouta see a full blown porn of #offset busting a heaux up🤦🏽♀️ but all i see is two blurry ass clips 😂🤬🤬😂
— Nunie✨ (@veivex) January 5, 2018
Y’all see those new #Offset videos that leaked?
Black Men: pic.twitter.com/MIw6jxfdSQ
— Joe me da money (@joenelly_99) January 5, 2018
Why does all this Offset cheating stuff come out every time something good happens for Cardi? It’s like people just be stashing dirt on folks to bring them down when things going great for them
— Mo (@IStanAllQueens) January 5, 2018