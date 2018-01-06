ESPN has officially sacked Donovan McNabb.

ESPN has fired former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis following allegations of sexual harassment at another network.

ESPN suspended the two former NFL players on December 12th following the lawsuit by Jami Cantor, a former NFL Network wardrobe stylist.

McNabb, a former NFL quarterback who worked as an analyst on ESPN Radio and made appearances on other of the network’s programming, allegedly made inappropriate comments to via text, including asking about a specific sex act multiple times.

Davis allegedly told Jami Cantor, the former wardrobe consultant,

“You look like a woman who knows what to do in bed.”

Davis, who played corner back in the NFL for 13 years, was a host on ESPN 710 in Los Angeles.

The Cantor suit also claimed Davis slid his hand between her legs, grabbed her, rubbed up against her, and made repeated lewd comments to her. Cantor also alleged that when she once slapped his hand away, he warned her never to push him away again.

Representatives for the players did not immediately respond for comment. The NFL Network is conducting its own investigation into the allegations contained in the lawsuit, but has yet to reveal any findings.

ESPN did what they had to do to protect their brand. Even if the events happened before the two joined ESPN, that behavior can’t be tolerated anywhere.

