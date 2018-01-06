Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” has been a staple in high school weight rooms and on playlists of gym users for years. Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” and “HUMBLE” were hits on the charts, but with gym users, as well. Per Spotify, these three songs made the cut as some of the streaming networks most popular workout songs. Spotify has released their most popular workout songs list to coincide with the New Years resolution wave. “Till I Collapse” reigns supreme for the second consecutive year globally. In the United States, Post Malone’s “Rockstar” takes the pole position. Kendrick Lamar’s two tracks (HUMBLE, DNA) bow at number two and nine on the United States list. Below, is the complete list of both the Global and United States rankings.

Top Global Workout Songs

Eminem – Till I Collapse Post Malone – rockstar Eminem – Lose Yourself – Soundtrack Version Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. Axwell /\ Ingrosso – More Than You Know J Balvin – Mi Gente (feat. Beyoncé) Camila Cabello – Havana Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me – Radio Edit Dua Lipa – New Rules Kanye West – POWER

Top Workout Songs in the US