Streaming has forever changed how record labels handle the profits for their artists, writers, and producers. Because the royalties are relatively low, musicians aren’t getting their usual fair share from the hits they provide. Enter the recent comments from hip-hop producers, E. Dan and TM88, who both spoke out against Atlantic Records. E. Dan states Atlantic changes project formats from albums to mixtapes, to keep from paying musicians involved on projects their fair share. TM88 recently said he hasn’t received any money from Atlantic for the hit record produced for Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3.

But apparently, for the latter, that hasn’t stopped him from working with Uzi. The two, alongside producer Southside, collaborated on the track “Mood” released Jan. 5. The calming, yet melodic track is built around Uzi’s signature harmonic rap flow. For TM88 and Lil Uzi Vert, the possibility of another hit trumps any label politics.

