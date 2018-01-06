She’s Got To Have It Star, DeWanda Wise Lands a Role In New Captain Marvel Film

DeWanda Wise is on her way to Marvel Universe.

According to Variety, the She’s Gotta Have It star has joined the cast of Captain Marvel in a supporting role. Wise will join a cast that includes Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is the alter ego of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who became a hero after an accident fueled her DNA with an Alien.

Wise is coming off the first season of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, where she played the role of Nola Darling. That series has just received a second season pick-up from the streaming service, suggesting Wise will have a busy 2018 ahead of her. Prior to She’s Gotta Have It, the actress appeared on the critically acclaimed Shots Fired and Underground. This will mark her first major starring role in a feature film.

Captain Marvel will be released in theaters on March 8, 2019.