‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin Off ‘Mayans MC’ On Its Way To FX

If your a fan of the old Sons of Anarchy show on FX, get ready for some new adventures.

FX has officially confirmed the network picked up Sons of Anarchy spin off, Mayans MC for a 10-episode first season.

The new series is from SOA mastermind Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. It’s expected to premiere sometime later this summer or in early fall to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the 2008 premiere of SOA.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, in a statement. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Expect the same type of excitement and action, that made the series a fan favorite. Something about bikers and gangs that lead to drama.