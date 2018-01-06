The Oakland Raiders To Announce Jon Gruden As New Head Coach On Tuesday

Jon Gruden is heading back to Oakland.

The Oakland Raiders will reportedly introduce Gruden as their next head coach at a press conference which has been scheduled for Tuesday. Gruden was the Raiders coach from 1998 until the 2001 season.

BREAKING: The Raiders have signed Jon Gruden to a 10 year- $100 million contract 😦 pic.twitter.com/WZTHWEVYHr — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 5, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to offer him a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, which will reportedly be worth more than $100 million.

Gruden, 54, has expressed an interest in returning to the sidelines despite a great job on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. With the Raiders, he’ll make considerably more than his $6.5 million, with a contract twice as long as most new head coaches.

In his 11 years of coaching, Gruden compiled a 95-81 record, including a Super Bowl championship with the Bucs during the 2012 season.

His return will be one of the NFL’s biggest story lines for 2018, which helps Oakland during another lame-duck season before the franchise moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

For what it’s worth, no coach has won a Super Bowl with multiple teams. That’s a goal that probably motivated Gruden to return to football.