Jon Gruden is heading back to Oakland.
The Oakland Raiders will reportedly introduce Gruden as their next head coach at a press conference which has been scheduled for Tuesday. Gruden was the Raiders coach from 1998 until the 2001 season.
BREAKING: The Raiders have signed Jon Gruden to a 10 year- $100 million contract 😦 pic.twitter.com/WZTHWEVYHr
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to offer him a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, which will reportedly be worth more than $100 million.
Gruden, 54, has expressed an interest in returning to the sidelines despite a great job on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. With the Raiders, he’ll make considerably more than his $6.5 million, with a contract twice as long as most new head coaches.
In his 11 years of coaching, Gruden compiled a 95-81 record, including a Super Bowl championship with the Bucs during the 2012 season.
His return will be one of the NFL’s biggest story lines for 2018, which helps Oakland during another lame-duck season before the franchise moves to Las Vegas in 2020.
For what it’s worth, no coach has won a Super Bowl with multiple teams. That’s a goal that probably motivated Gruden to return to football.