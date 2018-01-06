In 2017, Travis Scott enjoyed the best year of his career. Riding the wave of his 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, Scott enjoyed success from his own singles such as “Goosebumps” with Kendrick Lamar, the summer jam “Butterfly Effect”, and on features with the likes of Drake (Portland) and SZA (Love Galore). Scott also released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Quavo at the end of 2017. The album sold 90k equivalent albums, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200.

Scott used 2017 to establish artist he can provide hit records for himself and with others. But it appears that La Flame is ready to do it all again in 2018. Per Billboard, Scott’s follow up with Birds titled AstroWorld is to be released in the first quarter of this year.

He’s also putting the final touches on Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, his collaborative album with Migos star Quavo, which will be released in a few days and later debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200; and readying his third album, Astroworld, expected in the first quarter of 2018. Nearly every night, he’s in the studio until dawn.

Although there isn’t a definitive release date, this news should excite his fan base. AstroWorld has been anticipated since last year, and the expectation for Scott is to continue elevating musically. Guests on the album aren’t known, although Scott was photographed with PartyNextDoor last year in the studio.

But until Scott releases AstroWorld, you can read his feature story from Billboard, here. For more information on what to expect on AstroWorld, click here.