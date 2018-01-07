Words by Roman White

Hot 97’s Morning show co-host Peter Rosenberg has set a goal to release an album in 2018. The popular hip-hop commentator, radio personality and ESPN host confirmed on Instagram that he was working on this new project and just yesterday announced that he wants to get Black Thought and Big Pun’s son, Chris Rivers, on his project.

Big Pun and Black Thought collaborated on a track titled “Super Lyrical” back in 1998 on Pun’s Capital Punishment album. Rosenberg says he wants to create a part 2 to the legendary track allowing the legendary rapper’s offspring to pay homage to his father. The Tonight Show entertainer, Black Thought, came back into the spotlight at the end of 2017 when he performed a viral ten minute freestyle for Funkmaster Flex.

Rosenberg shared his request for the collaboration with his 265 thousand Instagram followers to which Rivers responded in the comments, “This would be as big a challenge as it would be an honor. I’m overly wittit!!” Black Thought has not yet commented on this possibility, but with the Hot97 plug and the Big Pun genetics It’s hard to doubt that this collaboration will happen even if it isn’t a sequel to the 1998 classic.

Rosenberg last released a project in 2013 titled “New York Renaissance.” This project came as New York City saw somewhat of a rebirth in their prominence in Hip-Hop as other regions of the country, mainly the south, gained a lot of attention for its brand of music. Rosenberg tapped New York artists like Troy Ave, Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew, Action Bronson, A$AP Rocky, Smoke DZA and many other artists to make this project.

Rosenberg has also asked for comments on who else should be tapped for this upcoming project. Fabolous, Cardi B, Remy Ma, and Jadakiss are just some of the names that have been popular in Rosenberg’s Instagram comments.