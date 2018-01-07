Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Offset and Cardi B can’t catch a break, as yet another person claims a past relationship. The claim comes from a Chicago rapper and previous associate of Cardi, King Yella.

Yella claims that he had a previous relationship with Cardi B prior to Offset. However, it is clear that Offset will not take the drama as Yella recently posted a video where Offset can be heard yelling at Yella over the phone while Yella appears completely unbothered in Las Vegas.

Yella brought their previous relationship to attention when he created a “Cardi B Truth “track where he freestyled over Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip,” then followed it up with pictures on Instagram of him and Cardi B. He has also gone on Instagram live to further detail their relationship.

It seems that Yella is just another person in a line of people trying to find a way to insert themselves into Cardi and Offset’s relationship but time will tell how their relationship will flourish over all of these “revelations”.