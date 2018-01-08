Australian based rapper, Nelson Dialect has recently been awarded a prestigious Carclew Fellowship to spend six months in New York later this year for a residency and internship with Bronx-based record label Red Apples 45.

The label was previously home to the late Party Arty of Ghetto Dwellas (with D-Flow), as well as numerous releases from AG and OC of DITC, Kool Keith of Ultramagnetic MC’s, Ray West, John Robinson of Scienz Of Life amongst many others.

As part of his fellowship, Nelson Dialect will also work with esteemed Harvard-educated literary critic Professor Adam Bradley of Colorado University, who directs the Laboratory for Race & Popular Culture (RAP Lab) and has previously worked with Common. Listing influences from Slick Rick, Gang Starr, the late Sean P, Rakim, Nas, EPMD, Kool G Rap, the late J Dilla and DITC, being awarded a prestigious fellowship such as this one is a career-defining moment for the heavily NYC-influenced emcee.

Nelson Dialect burst onto the local scene as a battle rapper in the early 2000’s with his now infamous nursery rhyme, topic-driven off-the-top freestyle when he was only 13 as well as winning many freestyle battles. He went on to release his debut EP The Sound Of Change Sampler before releasing his debut solo album in late 2008 Rugged Uncut Project on Butterthief.

Dialect then teamed up with DJ / Producer partner Despair and released their debut Dialect & Despair album, the now classic 15-track The Vortex in 2010 featuring a string of memorable local appearances from Delta, Motion, Social Change and Funkwig. They followed this up with the excellent more internationally geared Self Evident album that featured DJ Total Eclipse, Beneficence, Melanin 9 (UK), S.I.T.H, D-Flow and Majestic Gage.

He has additionally worked with the late, great UK producer Mark B, extensively with Melbourne-based producer Must Volkoff of Pang Productions, Doc Felix, John Robinson, Chasm, C-Rayz Walz and award-winning turntablist / previous early Hilltop Hoods collaborator DJ Sum-1. Nelson Dialect has most recently released the limited edition Never Finish Anything poetry book and 2 Train With The 7’ 7- inch produced by Ray West of Red Apples 45, who has produced for AG, Roc Marciano, Blu, Kool Keith, OC of DITC, Cormega plus many more.

Dialect has toured nationally, supported the likes of Masta Ace, RZA of Wu-Tang Clan, Pharoahe Monch, Lazy Grey, MOP, Jeru The Damaja, The Beatnuts and has recently announced a new album with one of Australia’s best hip-hop producers in Must Volkoff of Pang Productions as well as signing on with agency Joint Adventure. This year is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Adelaide emcee; with both sides of the Pacific anticipating what 2018 will deliver.