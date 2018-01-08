When there is inspiration, follow.

The multi-talent magic of Chris Brown is one that cannot be denied. Despite being primarily an r&b/pop act, the craft of Brown has also captivated hip-hop as many of his tempos are hip-hop based with a rhythm and blues flair. Such tactic has fired up timeless songs such as “Kiss Kiss,” “I Can Transform Ya,” and “Look at Me Now,” to name a few.

Last Halloween Brown released a 46 track double saga of an album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, a full-fledged depiction of a now fully developed adult Chris Brown with tales regarding relationships and overall individuality.

Well, apparently the “Run It” singer likes to hum freestyles during his leisure moments. Over the weekend, he shared on his Instagram a clip where he is seen, sitting on a toilet, spitting a fairly brief free about the stool passing experience. In hopes the toilet bowl water doesn’t splash on his family jewels, Brown drops mini bars that offer the sound of his signature tone. Team Breezy found the clip to be humorous, yet a bit gross, but still admirable, in their lenses.