Yesterday (Jan. 7) Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter turned six years old, and the masses flooded the net with happy birthday wishes, heartwarming candids of the young star, and several flashbacks of her “never seen a ceiling in my whole life” bar.

In June of 2017, Jay-Z released his thirteen studio album, the widely acclaimed 4:44. Amidst the bonus tracks is “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” which is exclusively available on CD and TIDAL- a track that is activated with the vocals of a matured Blue, in comparison to her first feature at the milestone of less than two days old, “Glory,” where are heartbeat and newborn yowling secure the track.

The hip-hop masses and BeyHive went bonkers over the young princess’s towering lines, as she basically dropped the wisdom of a five-year-old who is guaranteed to live out her destiny, being the child of the Carters. Her most recalled lines “Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka” and “never seen a ceiling in my whole life” immediately became synonymous with her identity deeming her as a force to her reckoned with in the future of American entertainment.

On her sixth birthday, her father Jay Z released the animated video to her classic freestyle exclusively on TIDAL. Set in a talent show, Blue Ivy is on stage performing the freestyle while her parents sit in the audience and enjoy their daughter’s show with admiration filling their eyes and pride taking over their hearts. Even her newborn twin brother and sister, Sir and Rumi Carter are shown rocking out to their big sister’s performance.

